Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $319.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.90. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

