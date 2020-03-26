Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.20% of Lockheed Martin worth $214,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 16,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 205,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $319.67 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

