Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $17,902.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,767.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.02057591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.03389551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00597843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00745118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00075786 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00480841 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014629 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 32,363,376 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.