Longbow Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Longbow Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average of $157.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,837,000 after buying an additional 393,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,308,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

