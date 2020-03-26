Loopring (LRC) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Loopring has a total market cap of $28.49 million and $843,503.00 worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, Binance and AirSwap. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.02558190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,621,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, AirSwap, IDEX, IDAX, Bitbns, DragonEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, Ethfinex, YoBit, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

