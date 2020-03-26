Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 237.8% from the February 27th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,151,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luby’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Luby’s by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Luby’s by 1,093.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 87,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Luby's alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Luby’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE:LUB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 554,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Luby’s has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $95.15 million for the quarter.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.