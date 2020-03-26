Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average is $216.93.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.68.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.