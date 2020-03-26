Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG grew its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.40% of Lumentum worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LITE traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -891.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.