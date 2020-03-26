Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 444.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lumentum worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lumentum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lumentum from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LITE opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

