LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of LVMUY stock traded up $7.12 on Thursday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 379,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,766. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.89. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

