LyondellBasell Industries’ (LYB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.91. 4,119,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.