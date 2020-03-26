M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of M.D.C. worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,806,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,661 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $30,557,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $6,354,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

