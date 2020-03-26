M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.20% of M.D.C. worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in M.D.C. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in M.D.C. by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDC. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

M.D.C. stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

