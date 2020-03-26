M Grier Eliasek Purchases 100,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 4,677,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.94%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSEC. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Prospect Capital by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

