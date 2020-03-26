Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Update

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the February 27th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of MCBC stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 168,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,168. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $228.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

