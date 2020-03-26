Mackinac Financial Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mackinac Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mackinac Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Mackinac Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director David Russ Steinhardt acquired 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,663.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 696.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

