MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $142,019 in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

