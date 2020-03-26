Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Macro Enterprises from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday.

Macro Enterprises stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,693. Macro Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 million and a PE ratio of 1.88.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

