Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,093,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,143,758. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

