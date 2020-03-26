Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the February 27th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MCN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,837. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 137,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 71,206 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 64,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.