MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.37% of MAG Silver worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $9.83 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

