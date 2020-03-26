Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.