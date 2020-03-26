Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.30% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,121,646.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MX opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

