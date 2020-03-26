Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of MGY traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 1,904,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after buying an additional 2,827,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,405,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 182,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,419,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,436,000 after buying an additional 725,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 951,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 135,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

