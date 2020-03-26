MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Capitalization Hits $26.83 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000878 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $26.83 million and $163,628.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02561628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00193144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

