Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Director Acquires $31,100.00 in Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Director Arthur L. French purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $366,575.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MAIN stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 116,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 72,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 397,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

