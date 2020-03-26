Mairs & Power INC Buys 1,892 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $245.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,080.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

