Maker (MKR) Trading Up 25.9% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $328.52 or 0.04862865 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinMex, DDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Maker has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $329.39 million and $5.15 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,002,623 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinMex, Bibox, Radar Relay, Gate.io, GOPAX, BitMart, Switcheo Network, Bancor Network, Kucoin, OasisDEX, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

