Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) will report $124.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.22 million. Mammoth Energy Services posted sales of $262.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full-year sales of $564.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $611.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $589.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $4,842,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 200,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 76,092 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

