Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TUSK shares. ValuEngine raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200,223 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,092 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 60.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUSK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,337. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.89. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $67.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

