Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 160

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 161 ($2.12) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.78 ($2.17).

EMG opened at GBX 120.90 ($1.59) on Thursday. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 151.31.

In other news, insider Luke Ellis bought 626,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

