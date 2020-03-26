Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$1.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

