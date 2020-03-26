Man Group plc Acquires 10,696 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $31,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,173,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

