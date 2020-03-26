Man Group plc Acquires 263,275 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 217.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.56% of Oshkosh worth $36,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

