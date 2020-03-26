Man Group plc Acquires 30,806 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.89% of UniFirst worth $34,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in UniFirst by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

NYSE:UNF opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.75. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

