Man Group plc Acquires 31,967 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.96% of Sanderson Farms worth $37,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. Stephens decreased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

Shares of SAFM opened at $130.88 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

