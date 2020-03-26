Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.48% of Pool worth $40,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.60.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $175.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.02. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $156.42 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

