Man Group plc Boosts Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,021 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.43% of Hill-Rom worth $32,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.