Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.38% of National Beverage worth $32,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 1,633.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

