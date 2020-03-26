Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.29% of Universal Health Services worth $36,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.42.

UHS opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

