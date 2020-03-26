Man Group plc Buys 1,077,244 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1,107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077,244 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.38% of LKQ worth $41,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 41.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

