Man Group plc Buys 564,233 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 297.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,233 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.69% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $32,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

