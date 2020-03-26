Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,358 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.61% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $35,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 318,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,814,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

