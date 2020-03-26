Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,614 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.