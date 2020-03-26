Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Man Group plc raised its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 846.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006,788 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Kraft Heinz worth $36,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.