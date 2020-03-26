Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 1.02% of Medpace worth $30,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,434,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medpace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medpace by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Medpace by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Medpace by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of MEDP opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.23. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

