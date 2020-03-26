Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 544.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167,134 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Rockwell Automation worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $154.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.44. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In related news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

