Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.39% of Euronet Worldwide worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,904,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $87.24 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

