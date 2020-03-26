Man Group plc Has $32.32 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Man Group plc raised its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.27.

Shares of CME opened at $156.33 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.01 and its 200-day moving average is $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

