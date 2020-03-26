Man Group plc Has $35.08 Million Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Infosys worth $35,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of INFY opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

